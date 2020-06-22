raleigh_church_photo (copy)

When their doors open again, how can churches reasonably expect congregants to return when the church’s servile allegiance to the state caused their righteous closure for three months?

Where was their basic belief that, even if twice as many died, God was in charge? As it is, the nation had been disrupted for the next five years, lives and businesses have been ruined and who knows how many “knock-on” deaths will occur.

“This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a whimper.” T.S. Eliot had it about right.

At the mere risk of a virus, not a world war, the church scuttles back into its kennel like a frightened puppy. Where’s the total faith of a Daniel, a Noah, a Paul or Jesus Christ Himself? Long dissipated, apparently.

Keith Peddie

Greensboro

