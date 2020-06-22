When their doors open again, how can churches reasonably expect congregants to return when the church’s servile allegiance to the state caused their righteous closure for three months?
Where was their basic belief that, even if twice as many died, God was in charge? As it is, the nation had been disrupted for the next five years, lives and businesses have been ruined and who knows how many “knock-on” deaths will occur.
“This is the way the world ends. Not with a bang but a whimper.” T.S. Eliot had it about right.
At the mere risk of a virus, not a world war, the church scuttles back into its kennel like a frightened puppy. Where’s the total faith of a Daniel, a Noah, a Paul or Jesus Christ Himself? Long dissipated, apparently.
Keith Peddie
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“Where’s the total faith ...”
I’m hesitant to comment lest I missed some very sincerely written satire..
But, that total faith you’re looking for might be with the snake handlers out in the western regions of our state. I always heard it was not proper to test your god. Anyways, wasn’t it written to ‘render unto Ceasar that which is his’ or something of that sort, indicating a clear understanding of what Stephen Gould referred to as ‘non overlapping migistiria’ between church and state?
Churches did what was in the best interests of their parishioners in this world, and to ask anything else of them would be truly incredible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.