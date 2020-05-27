Curtis Freeman, of Duke University Divinity School, is both right and wrong (column, “Religious liberty should be a protection, not a weapon,” May 26).
The government has the right to protect citizens from any serious threat.
However, that right must be exercised in a general, one-size-fits-all manner.
When churches are singled out for restrictions that only apply to them, the First Amendment is violated.
When at Walmart and Lowe’s you see throngs of people, not social distancing, most not wearing masks, it is unfair to not give religious gatherings the same rights. Yes, you can worship online, but also shop that way.
All churches are asking for is the same rules for all. Spiritual food is essential too!
Dr. Freeman seems to think that religious liberty and loving your neighbor are opposites.
You can meet (as we do at Spray Baptist Church) and keep all the cautionary rules.
We love our neighbors. We are careful. We love God. We meet.
Some choose to not to live shop, or worship. We have many members who do so.
But that should not prevent others from responsibly and lovingly do so in person. It is a matter of freedom — for all.
Harry Smith
Eden
