This past Sunday was “Race-Relations Sunday” in the Presbyterian Church Calendar, a long-standing observance of our denomination .
The minister alluded to the irony of it still often being said that the most segregated hour in America is 11 a.m. Sunday.
He then led us in the following appropriate church Confessional Prayer: “God has created the peoples of the Earth to be one universal family. In his reconciling love, God overcomes the barriers between people and breaks down every form of discrimination based on religious or ethnic difference , real or imaginary. The church is called upon to bring all people to receive and uphold one another as persons in all relationships of life. Therefore , the church labors for the abolition of all racial discrimination and ministers to those injured by it. Congregants, individuals or groups of Christians who exclude, dominate or patronize their fellowmen, however subtly, resist the Spirit of God and bring contempt on the very faith they profess. Amen “
This seems like an essential message for all good people to try to adhere to.
Watts Carr
Greensboro
