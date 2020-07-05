20200424w_nws_nurse-WSJ0032862518 (copy)

Amber Brown, a Kernersville health care worker, counter-protests during a ReOpen NC protest in downtown Raleigh in April.

 News & Observer Photo

When I was growing up, my father all too often would counsel me with these words: “Listen, son, if you’re going to do something stupid, at least be smart about it.”

In the absence of a proven vaccine or advanced therapeutics, the only available COVID-19 containment measure is to be “smart” about social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing.

Given the pandemic’s recent resurgence in the South and Southwest, it appears that “chronic stupidity” may well be the determinate preexisting condition for spreading, contracting and perpetuating this disease. When the Supreme Court rules on whether to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), the justices need only consider the aforementioned preexisting condition to weigh the consequences of their decision.

Indeed, my father’s words have taken on a whole new meaning during these perilous and uncertain times.

Howard S. Becker

Greensboro

