You have recently published several items regarding Christian groups and President Trump.

I don’t know whether it’s realistic to vote for any political candidate because of one’s religious beliefs. And I don’t understand why a Christian’s beliefs would lead him or her to support Mr. Trump.

I think these folks must have a different edition of the New Testament from the one I have. My copy has little or nothing to say about homosexuality or same-sex marriage, but it does say a lot about loving one’s neighbor and one’s enemies, and ministering to the poor and the sick.

Does Mr. Trump manifest any of those Christian virtues in either his personal life or in his national policies?

I’d like for somebody who supports Mr. Trump because of his “Christian” values to explain to me just how he does.

Richard G. Cox

Greensboro

