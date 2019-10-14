This is my letter to Marcus Deon Smith’s mother occasioned by her comments about finding a new police chief for Greensboro:
No one could have been even as eloquent as you in your message to the people of Greensboro about the egregious behavior of our chief of police and City Council. They have failed us all, especially Marcus, by willfully neglecting to do their duty owed the people of Greensboro and, most of all, to your son and your family.
I for one will continue to work toward holding Chief Scott and every council member accountable.
Not one of them has stood up and spoken in your behalf other than to offer condolences; not one has done anything to publicly acknowledge the truth, to do the right thing in this matter.
Council are guilty of what Mark Twain called “The Lie of Silent Assertion,” which occurs when people keep silent about a wrong being done, making them complicit in it, just as if they were doing it themselves!
All that goes for all of the good citizens of Greensboro who have not stepped up and spoken out about the wrongs done by Scott and by the City Council.
Robert P. Foxworth
Greensboro
