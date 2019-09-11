"Who's Next."
That’s the title of an album released by the rock band The Who, back in 1971.
I guess the president’s firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton, whom he highly praised when Bolton took the job, brought this question to mind as the Trump administration continues its chaotic, revolving-door style of running things (and the country) into the ground.
Oh, and you can add “What’s Next” to the list.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
