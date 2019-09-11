Trump dismisses John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly' (copy)

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2018 file photo, National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters during the daily press briefing in the Brady press briefing room at the White House in Washington. 

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

"Who's Next."

That’s the title of an album released by the rock band The Who, back in 1971.

I guess the president’s firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton, whom he highly praised when Bolton took the job, brought this question to mind as the Trump administration continues its chaotic, revolving-door style of running things (and the country) into the ground.

Oh, and you can add “What’s Next” to the list.

Herb Stark

Mooresville

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments