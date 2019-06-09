There’s no question in my mind that the CEO is the driving force behind any company and he or she deserves to be rewarded. However, when corporations end up with billions of dollars and the CEOs keep much of it for themselves this is why employees strike and join unions.
I do not understand why a corporation will not give to its employees a portion of that excessive money. Please tell me what the ex-wife of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is going to do with $35 billion and what is Bezos going to do with his fortune? Wouldn’t it be great if employees got a share? After all, they helped make it.
My wife passed away the day after Christmas 2018 and everything she owned is still here, meaning you cannot take it with you. Think about it.
Jess Grassi
Greensboro