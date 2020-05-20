Regarding James Jackson’s letter “DeJoy’s donations are telling” and Dr. Timothy Lane’s letter “Minority death rates linked to racism”: In both examples I would caution the assumption that correlation equals causation, it does not. Kudos to Dr. Lane and Robin Lane, R.N., for putting forth facts to support their conclusion. However, no reference is made to any other possible reasons of cause. I suggest there are others that require studied elimination before cause can be reasonably established. Maybe a serious look at our social experimentation of the last 60 years?

Mr. Jackson leaps to a possibly preconceived cause with no supporting facts other than an opinion. Again, correlation is not equal to causation. Is it possible Louis DeJoy was appointed as the new postmaster due to his business acumen to bring that experience to a struggling and heavily bureaucratic Postal Service? As for political donations, where in politics from the grassroots up do they not exist regardless of affiliation? Food for thought ...

Michael Lopez

Summerfield

Tags

Load comments