Dear Sen. Tillis:

I recently wrote you an email that encouraged you to vote for witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. If you truly believe what you stated in your response, then, sadly, you have become part of the cover-up.

You stated that the case against President Trump is weak. What part of bribing a foreign country to interfere in our election do you support?

Your rationale for voting against new witnesses and additional documents was that the House should have already gathered this evidence. The problem with this tortured, illogical defense is that our corrupt president has refused to allow any witnesses and documents. He has obstructed the congressional inquiry and attempted to totally cover up his crimes.

The problem with voting to exonerate and absolve President Trump of any wrongdoing is that he will keep breaking the law. It is inevitable that more evidence of wrongdoing will be revealed continuously after the impeachment trial has concluded. Does the Republican Party condone sacrificing and ignoring the truth in exchange for the temporary acquisition of power? Not in my father’s Republican Party.

What are your core values? What legacy do you want?

Paul Stewart

Greensboro

