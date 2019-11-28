We Americans can work together to mitigate climate change.
My grandparents would be surprised by our current, frequently extreme weather. My plants and honeybees are confused.
True carbon cost is evidenced in accelerating climate changes bringing costly fires, floods, storms and sea-level rise.
In Guilford County, my struggling honeybees, neighboring farmers’ crop failure and the health impact on citizens are noticeable, yet the true cost of the carbon driving these changes is hidden.
For example, with my garbage collection, I wouldn’t expect Republic Services to remove my trash if I haven’t paid my bill. The problem is, the price of burning fossil fuel emissions is $0.
HR 763, the Energy Innovation-Carbon Dividend Act, corrects our market failure by putting a price on carbon that is known up front, so businesses can plan without growing government.
Exempting military and agriculture, HR 763’s carbon-emitter known-cost schedule for revenues would then be distributed equally in monthly dividends by the national treasury to all U.S. citizens.
Rather than financially punishing households, HR 763 would benefit the people who are most in need and incentivize free-market energy innovation. Endorsed by 3,500 economists, HR 763 is a cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the necessary scale and speed needed by my bees and my grandchildren. Call your representative.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
