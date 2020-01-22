The senators sitting as a jury for the impeachment trial that started this week include three candidates for president, plus another who was running but has dropped out of the race.
If this were a real trial, these candidates would be excused from jury service.
How can a person who is trying to win an election over Donald Trump have even the semblance of fairness when their real goal is to throw enough dirt on Donald Trump to win in November? Conflict of interest, perhaps?
Kent French
Greensboro
