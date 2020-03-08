Many of the candidates running for office have brought up the issue of health care expense and how a single illness can bankrupt a family. There is passionate outcry about the lack of affordability of drugs, preventive care and a “safety net.”
Yet, most of us don’t understand who decides the dollar amount of a medical charge. And most of us don’t understand why we can’t get a straight answer on what a visit to the doctor will cost. It’s even difficult to unravel a medical bill.
Often, insurance reimbursements are pegged to the Medicare allowed charge.
Who decides the Medicare allowed charge? Why can’t your doctor’s office tell you the total cost of your next visit?
Could the government help mitigate the high cost of medical education which could help lower the overall cost of medical care?
I would like the candidates to address underlying issues of health care expense and explain why transparency of cost cannot work in the medical market. Competition seems to work in all other markets.
We have a serious problem in America, so let’s be honest about root causes.
If we can’t have competition, then why not have a single-payer system?
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
