A record crowed of job seekers attend a job fair held at the Joel Coliseum Annex in 2009.

 JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

Sue Shellenbarger’s recent Wall Street Journal article, “Job Interview Etiquette Isn’t Just For the Applicants,” allowed me to breathe a sigh of relief, realizing that it’s not just me.

I was starting to take it personally when employers would “ghost” me after applications, resumes, interviews, follow-up phone calls, voicemails, emails, etc.

That takes me to my original point. Can we enact a two-week “NO-tice” standard for hiring managers?

Worse than not hearing from an employer at all after you reach out to them with a letter, resume, portfolio or even an initial interview, is hearing back three months later (you know who you are).

Let’s turn the page on what I consider a lack of social and emotional intelligence on employers’ parts:

  • Three weeks later, keep your “Unfortunately, we decided ...” rejection letter to yourself.
  • Applicants with no shot should immediately receive “Thanks for coming in ...” emails.
  • Cover letters? Stop it already. If you’re so “busy,” are you really reading them?
  • Hire someone to solely take down job postings for position you’ve already filled.
  • Distinguish between real job searches and routine “fishing” expeditions with a “winking.”

William Person

Greensboro

