Sue Shellenbarger’s recent Wall Street Journal article, “Job Interview Etiquette Isn’t Just For the Applicants,” allowed me to breathe a sigh of relief, realizing that it’s not just me.
I was starting to take it personally when employers would “ghost” me after applications, resumes, interviews, follow-up phone calls, voicemails, emails, etc.
That takes me to my original point. Can we enact a two-week “NO-tice” standard for hiring managers?
Worse than not hearing from an employer at all after you reach out to them with a letter, resume, portfolio or even an initial interview, is hearing back three months later (you know who you are).
Let’s turn the page on what I consider a lack of social and emotional intelligence on employers’ parts:
- Three weeks later, keep your “Unfortunately, we decided ...” rejection letter to yourself.
- Applicants with no shot should immediately receive “Thanks for coming in ...” emails.
- Cover letters? Stop it already. If you’re so “busy,” are you really reading them?
- Hire someone to solely take down job postings for position you’ve already filled.
- Distinguish between real job searches and routine “fishing” expeditions with a “winking.”
William Person
Greensboro