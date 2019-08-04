A 15-minute phone call from jail in North Carolina costs the person or family $12.
Jails have contracts with telecommunication companies for which costs are negotiated by sheriff’s offices and jail administrations. Families are charged many fees for phone contact with a loved one in jail. Many states have set forth laws to lower cost of phone calls in prisons, but not in jails.
The cost of phone calls in jail forces families to make distressing decisions of whether to stay connected or pay for food and rent. Isolation during the jail period has health impacts as well as affecting post-release success. Families become distressed and overwhelmed when a loved one is in jail; the burden is immense.
When in jail, it is critical to have phone contact to maintain relationships and set oneself up for life after release. Phone charges are crushing and hurt the most vulnerable, especially the poor, feeding into a cycle of poverty, isolation, family separation, unemployment, substance use, mental illness and poor success after release.
To improve the health and success of our communities change must be implemented in jails for low-cost or free phone calls.
Amie Koch
Durham