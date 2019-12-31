I found it entertaining to read the recent letter advising Christian Republicans to check the Bible regarding the proper treatment of children, i.e. not “caging them.”
It appears he is unaware that these so-called “cages” were approved by, built by, and used by the Obama administration starting in 2014-2015.
No letter writers nor media types referred to them as cages during the Obama years, only now. Gee, I wonder why?
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit
