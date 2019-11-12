It is the height of inanity when someone purports to know the will of God, especially to claim it’s God’s will that Donald Trump is our president. That is the assertion of Patricia Hurt.
From the tenor of her Nov. 10 column one can assume she is a Republican of the ecumenical flavor — and I doubt she welcomed President Obama into the White House as God’s will. She states that, “regardless of Trump’s flaws, Romans 13 states that he was put there by God. We as Christians are just supporting the man in authority,” just as they did with Adolph Hitler in Germany. And how did that work out? By extension of her logic, our war of independence against a despotic king of England was a transgression of God’s will. Who were we to disobey the man in authority?
Surely Christians and non-Christians must find this assertion medieval and mindless. Trying to keep us out of trouble, the enlightened fellows who composed our Constitution safeguarded our freedom by separating government from religion. Ms. Hurt seems to desire a Christian-dominated, dictatorial theocracy.
Scary stuff, folks. Stay alert!
Roman Lavore
Julian
