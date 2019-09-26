At rally, Trump paints bleaks picture of Democratic control (copy)

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as he arrives on stage at the Crown Expo for a campaign rally on Sept. 9.

 Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Bob Kollar highlighted some great accomplishments (letter, “So, what is it that the GOP has achieved?” Sept. 22). Unfortunately, they all took place more than 50 years ago (don’t call the Affordable Care Act great).

What have the Democrats done since then? Can you name one thing?

President Trump has built the economy, created 7 million jobs the Democrats said were never coming back, made our country energy self-sufficient, negotiated fair trade with Canada and Mexico (USMC), set record lows in unemployment and rebuilt the military.

The Democrats have done nothing of note for 50 years while President Trump has America back on the road of greatness.

Arthur Staudinger

Oak Ridge

Same Republicans?

Remember when a conversation between Bill Clinton and Loretta Lynch on a tarmac made Republicans scream bloody murder?

Stan Garber

Greensboro

