During this time of crisis, I would respectfully ask all business owners to take into account the safety of their customers and employees. Nothing is more of a negative to consumers who evaluate market choices than owners/managers who prioritize profits over safety.

I can think of numerous local examples where good stewards like Fresh Market, Chick-fil-A and Biscuitville go the extra mile to protect consumers and employees with gloves and masks.

As we eventually loosen guidelines, I will not patronize establishments that prioritize profits, endanger consumers and employees, and manage their enterprises remotely as others take all the risk.

The free market will punish those who do not heed common sense.

Joe Waters

Greensboro

