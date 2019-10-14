Anxiety over Supreme Court arguments pervades Coming Out Day (copy)

Supporters of LGBT rights stage a protest on the street in front of the U.S. Supreme Court last week in Washington. The Supreme Court heard arguments in its first cases on LGBT rights since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press

The Supreme Court will soon decide what is “sex.”

Why all this confusion concerning what Congress really said (and/or intended) in the 1964 Civil Rights Act? None of this ever should have come into question.

When a man or woman (biologically, that is) as a result of his or her efforts (acquires an education; properly applies his or her talents and initiative; acquires the financial support to open a business; works day and night to build this business; does not request or accept assistance from any government agency), has earned the right, the discretion, to employ or terminate anyone they choose, regardless of “race, color, religion, sex, national origin” or any other characteristic.

This is a basic concept in a free society. If a business owner chooses not to hire 80-year-old bald males, my complaint, my appeal, should be to the business owner, not to the Supreme Court.

How far left must we go in an effort to eliminate any possibility of “victimhood” of any kind, before we become slaves to the central-planning, elitist, governing aristocracy?

Our true individual rights are being trampled by unnecessary complexities created by the left. Wake up, Americans, before this nightmare becomes reality.

Clyde L. Hunt Jr.

Greensboro

