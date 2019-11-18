Soar to Greatness ... unless you take the bus.
For much too long the bus driver shortage for Guilford County Schools has caused students to be late. When a bus does not arrive on time anxiety sets in. It is possible that when the student arrives to school he or she may have missed breakfast or collaborative work with classmates or an academic before-school activity. In the afternoon a parent becomes anxious when the bus has not yet arrived and the after-school appointment must be cancelled. Disappointment abounds and trust is broken.
Yet these same students and parents are to faithfully prepare for rounds of testing that will demonstrate improvement in math and reading scores. If the district wants to improve test scores it first must fix the transportation problem.
As parents we must make this demand upon our elected officials: Enough is enough. All children have the right to safe and reliable bus transportation under federal law. It is beyond time that Guilford County Schools adhere to the law.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
