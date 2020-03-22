Sen. Richard Burr, shame on you. You have violated your oath of office in a most egregious way. Your actions to warn your donors and protect your personal financial health while keeping the public in the dark while you knew that the incompetent Trump administration was feeding “fake news” to the American public about the risk of COVID-19 to our way of life and safety were in a word evil.

If you have any pride left in your heart you should resign effective immediately and slink away from public life for the good of the state and nation.

John Wrenn

Greensboro

