To Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis: I have watched most of the recent impeachment hearings. While I’m not a lawyer, it sounds as if the president is certainly mired in a extortion scandal. Withholding military aid for partisan political reasons, as it has unfolded, appears like that to me. When it is with another country, such as Ukraine, it cannot be tolerated.
As a former Republican, I cannot support the party’s condoning the activities of the president and certainly not his candidacy. If you look at all those who have sided with him, the lion’s share have left in disgrace. I’m aware of the support the president has in our state. As a Christian, I can only ask why. When has this man acted in any way but to advance his own agenda? If you examine his policies and statements, he is too supportive of Putin.
As Christians we are committed to “Love thy neighbor” I don’t see a lot of love in his neighborhood. Your support of his agenda, in my opinion, is not in the best interest of the country. Which is more important for you to be known as: a Republican or an American?
Paul Herger
High Point
