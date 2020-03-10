Are ye like sheep, Sens. Burr and Tillis and Rep. Meadows? Shame on you.

How could you simply roll over with the herd?

You claim to be good Christian men, lawyers, judges and — ah yes — politicians. Ultimately you are simply cowards. We couldn’t count on you.

We all know what this corrupt, self-serving president did. How could you not stand with Mitt Romney? Is there not a conscience among you?

Your names will go down in history — for the wrong reason. You made us cringe here in North Carolina. We, the people, are much smarter and stronger than you might imagine.

We will turn North Carolina blue! Trust me. More than we trust you.

Leslie Gaidi

Fairview

