How can Sens. Burr and Tillis sit there and watch Trump destroy our nation’s credibility in the world? My elected officials are supporting the betrayal of the best fighters we had against ISIS, forcing 500,000 people to leave or die when the Turkish fighters get to them.
ISIS will pop right back up again because we are not there to ensure its imprisoned fighters stay locked up. My senators must know this will grow future generations of Kurds who know only the hate of America and our betrayal of their fathers and grandfathers. Trump is ruining life south of our border and fostering hate across this country.
Sens. Burr and Tillis should be very afraid. I urge them to stop this man and make him resign — now.
Randy Orloff
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.