Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

How can Sens. Burr and Tillis sit there and watch Trump destroy our nation’s credibility in the world? My elected officials are supporting the betrayal of the best fighters we had against ISIS, forcing 500,000 people to leave or die when the Turkish fighters get to them.

ISIS will pop right back up again because we are not there to ensure its imprisoned fighters stay locked up. My senators must know this will grow future generations of Kurds who know only the hate of America and our betrayal of their fathers and grandfathers. Trump is ruining life south of our border and fostering hate across this country.

Sens. Burr and Tillis should be very afraid. I urge them to stop this man and make him resign — now.

Randy Orloff

Greensboro

