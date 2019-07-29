The Congress and President Trump have finally found agreement through the budget. Rather than make the needed difficult decisions, they have decided to make everybody happy.
This reminds me of the Hallmark Channel on TV: a Christmas in July. Why should the country sacrifice to pay for increased spending and reduced taxes when we can simply borrow more money? This is a win-win. All gain and no pain.
The federal debt stands at $22 trillion today but will increase to $23 trillion the first of August 2019, when the U.S. Treasury pays off its 2019 IOU’s. There has been much speculation as to the projected increase in the debt over the next 10 years. It is safe to predict that in 10 years the debt will be $10-20 trillion higher than today. The real question should be whether it really matters what will be the size in 10 years of the debt if it is never paid back and there are no plans even to reduce the debt. How many U.S. citizens can even comprehend a trillion dollars ( $1,000,000,000,000 ), or $23 trillion, or $40 trillion ?
Mark Schlueter
Greensboro