According to the United Nations Climate Report released in October 2018, the year 2020 is critical to controlling climate change. Little or no response to climate change by that year will ensure that future generations will experience many more weather disasters, increased flooding, more fires, more water-borne diseases, destruction of coastal cities, food shortages, mass climate migration and much more.

Many people of all ages and political persuasions are now concerned about their families and their futures. This crosses party lines. Frank Luntz, Republican pollster, has found that by a margin of more than 8-1 that American voters are more worried about climate change than they were just one year ago. Luntz also found that carbon dividends plans have majority support across party lines with 75% support from Republicans under the age of 40.

What can you do to address this very urgent threat? Contact your representatives in Congress, Mark Walker and Ted Budd. Ask them how they are going to legislate our climate futures.

Support a carbon reduction bill, such as HR 763, which calls for 40% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2050 by exacting fees from carbon emitters, which are then reimbursed to every American citizen. Act now!

Marcia Horowitz

Greensboro

