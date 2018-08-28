Dear Congressman Ted Budd: I saw your ad on TV and was taken aback by your claims to have helped North Carolina residents save money on taxes and increased job growth. Sir, you have done neither. You didn’t go to Washington and “turn it upside down,” you went to Washington and joined in with the good ol’ boys club. We still don’t have enough affordable housing in Greensboro, nor do we have an increase in jobs paying a living wage.
I am still working the same two full-time jobs I had before you were elected, and you’re asking for my vote again? For you to do what, collect a check? Sir, everything in your ad for re-election is a lie. According to your very own website you have only managed to pass two bills, 24. H. Res. 759 (115th Congress, 2017-2018) expressing the condolences of the House of Representatives on the death of the Rev. Billy Graham and the Encouraging Public Offerings Act of 2017.
I would love for you to explain how these two bills helped North Carolina citizens get better-paying jobs and save money in taxes.
Johnny Nelson
Greensboro