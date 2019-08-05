Texas Mall Shooting

People march in silence Sunday, holding sunflowers and singing in honor to the victims of a mass shooting occurred in Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 3, in El Paso, Texas. 

 Lola Gomez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

The definition of a coward is “ a person who lacks the courage to do unpleasant things.”

Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, other Republicans in the House and Senate, and Trump are by definition cowards. They will not pass meaningful legislation to prevent gun violence. Not just one person shooting and killing another that occurs daily in America, but the mass shootings that now occur weekly and are a part of normal life in America.

Passing meaningful legislation to prevent mass shootings is unpleasant and requires courage. Our leaders have shown time and time again that they are cowards.

Greg Clark

High Point

