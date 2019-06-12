Congress Disaster Aid (copy)

Destroyed communities are seen Sept. 28, 2017, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. 

 Gerald Herbert/The Associated Press

In the fall of 2017, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina voted against disaster relief bills to help both Puerto Rico and Houston recover from devastating hurricanes.

However, a few weeks later, he voted in favor of a tax cut of more than a trillion dollars that largely favored corporations and the very wealthy.

On June 3, Budd joined 57 other Republicans in the House to vote against a $19 billion bill that will provide funds to flood-ravaged areas in the Midwest as well as in Puerto Rico.

Pray that the people of the 13th District are never in desperate need of help.

Keith Townsend

Mt. Ulla

