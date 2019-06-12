In the fall of 2017, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd of North Carolina voted against disaster relief bills to help both Puerto Rico and Houston recover from devastating hurricanes.
However, a few weeks later, he voted in favor of a tax cut of more than a trillion dollars that largely favored corporations and the very wealthy.
On June 3, Budd joined 57 other Republicans in the House to vote against a $19 billion bill that will provide funds to flood-ravaged areas in the Midwest as well as in Puerto Rico.
Pray that the people of the 13th District are never in desperate need of help.
Keith Townsend
Mt. Ulla