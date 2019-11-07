Rep. Ted Budd

I just saw a video of Rep. Ted Budd being asked, “Do you think it’s OK for a president to ask foreign countries to interfere in our elections?” to which he responded, “I think that’s a, uh, tricky question.”

It is not a tricky question.

The answer is an unambiguous no. In what world is it OK to ask foreign countries to interfere with Americans’ right to fair and free elections?

I am disgusted by Rep. Budd’s cowardice and his lack of fidelity to the U.S. Constitution. He is unworthy of his office, and I intend to do everything in my power to see that he does not keep it.

Rebecca King

Jamestown

