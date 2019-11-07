I just saw a video of Rep. Ted Budd being asked, “Do you think it’s OK for a president to ask foreign countries to interfere in our elections?” to which he responded, “I think that’s a, uh, tricky question.”
It is not a tricky question.
The answer is an unambiguous no. In what world is it OK to ask foreign countries to interfere with Americans’ right to fair and free elections?
I am disgusted by Rep. Budd’s cowardice and his lack of fidelity to the U.S. Constitution. He is unworthy of his office, and I intend to do everything in my power to see that he does not keep it.
Rebecca King
Jamestown
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
I am always amazed at the number of foreign policy experts and constitutional law experts we have who read the N&R. Why don’t we just admit that these “experts” are clueless armchair quarterbacks who regurgitate liberal pablum spoon fed to them by the MSM. Their ignorance is obvious.
Oh, and by the way, Rebecca, it really is a tricky question. If you had a more in-depth knowledge and a modicum of experience, you would know better than to make yourself look foolish with such boldly stated absurdities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.