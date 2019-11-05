Rep. Ted Budd (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Ted Budd

The News & Record reports weekly on how the N.C. congressional delegation voted on various matters that come before them. Last Sunday’s issue (Oct. 27) showed among other issues one entitled “Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy.” To my surprise and chagrin, the Trump Twins, aka Ted Budd and Mark Walker, voted against it.

One could easily conclude that the Trump boys are in favor of interference, especially since it may have gotten their daddy elected. Let’s remember their vote in November 2020.

Lewis Buckland

Greensboro

