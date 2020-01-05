Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (copy)

Matt Brown, managing director of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, leads a tour of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts under construction on May 21, 2019.

 Woody Marshall/News & Record

On Jan. 2, there was a huge announcement concerning our Greensboro Aquatic Center. The National YMCA announced that Greensboro will be host to five of its national tournaments.

These tournaments will bring approximately $20 million in economic benefits to our area. A lot of people have come together to make this possible.

This is the result of Greensboro Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown’s vision to build the swim center. Congratulations also go to our City Council for seeing the value of the swim center. Matt also has a goal of teaching every second-grade student in our public schools to swim. He is doing this with private funds.

Matt is truly outstanding in his vision and ability to get things done.

Keep in mind, he is also managing the construction of our magnificent new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

He is amazing! We are so lucky to have him in Greensboro.

Jim Melvin

Greensboro

The writer is president of the The Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

