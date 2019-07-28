I thought serious Democrats usually ran for political office to fight for strong public schools and affordable health care. Now, when tough votes are needed to demand a state budget include Medicaid expansion and a modest minimum wage of $15 an hour for public school employees, there’s Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, trading core values for pet projects, including $1 million for a jazz festival.
The News & Record editorial has it right when it says, “If Democrats want to be taken seriously, at some point they have to stop giving in.” Brockman said in the same piece, “I’m gonna keep fighting for my district.” Seriously? Does Brockman not have a public school in his district? Has he not met people struggling to afford health care in his district? How is a fight for schools and health care not a fight for people in his district? “I don’t care if I lose my seat,” Brockman also said. That sounds like a politician who realizes he’s out of touch with the voters who hired him.
Tawanna Badgett
Julian