Regarding “Incentives could reduce shootings” by Lucia De Ratmiroff (letter, June 25):
Some naïve ideas have appeared on this page over the years, but her twofold response to police shootings takes the cake.
One is counting days without a police shooting just as industry counts days without injuries.
Of what value is this measure?
Officers on the street faced with life-or-death situations that may occur at any time are not the same as industrial workers who routinely work in safer environments. Days without police shootings cannot in any way be compared to days without industrial injuries.
The second is paying a bonus to officers for not shooting people. “Police would have a monetary incentive to think before shooting (to do the right thing),” she writes.
Officers, already overloaded with information when facing the decision to shoot, should not have to consider a “bounty” for not pulling the trigger. No sane officer will think, “I will get paid a bounty if I do not shoot.”
Officers who have to be paid “incentives” to “do the right thing” should not be officers.
This letter is Exhibit A for why we let professionals govern police tactics and why some letters belong on the comics page, not the editorial page.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
