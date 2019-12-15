The Washington Post’s media columnist, Margaret Sullivan, writes (Dec. 2) that she is against the Bloomberg News announcement that it would not dig into Mr. Bloomberg himself, nor any of his Democratic rivals, but will continue to investigate President Trump. She says that “built into good journalism is independence.” Such a perfect sentiment that she even offers a Latin quote to back it up, sine qua non.
In a journalism course I took years ago, independent media were stressed, but with that independence came other tenets of journalism: responsibility, thoroughness, fairness, accuracy, accountability and the consequences of journalistic coverage which don’t reflect these basics.
My immediate reaction was to wonder how the Bloomberg policy is any different from what 90% of the mainstream media already practice. Nightly on the old networks (CBS, NBC, ABC) and the newer networks (CNN, MSNBC) we hear their scripted outrage. They all receive the same message and parrot it out angrily: “constitutional crisis,” “repeating Russian talking points,” “an existential threat.”
Print media are also showing little interest in practicing inclusive journalism, which investigates and publishes both sides of important issues.
I would like to experience an impending nirvana which returns journalism to better times, but I’m not optimistic. Following Ms. Sullivan’s fun with Latin phrases I’ll offer this: Si non nunc quandro.
Russ Cummings
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.