The Washington Post’s media columnist, Margaret Sullivan, writes (Dec. 2) that she is against the Bloomberg News announcement that it would not dig into Mr. Bloomberg himself, nor any of his Democratic rivals, but will continue to investigate President Trump. She says that “built into good journalism is independence.” Such a perfect sentiment that she even offers a Latin quote to back it up, sine qua non.

In a journalism course I took years ago, independent media were stressed, but with that independence came other tenets of journalism: responsibility, thoroughness, fairness, accuracy, accountability and the consequences of journalistic coverage which don’t reflect these basics.

My immediate reaction was to wonder how the Bloomberg policy is any different from what 90% of the mainstream media already practice. Nightly on the old networks (CBS, NBC, ABC) and the newer networks (CNN, MSNBC) we hear their scripted outrage. They all receive the same message and parrot it out angrily: “constitutional crisis,” “repeating Russian talking points,” “an existential threat.”

Print media are also showing little interest in practicing inclusive journalism, which investigates and publishes both sides of important issues.

I would like to experience an impending nirvana which returns journalism to better times, but I’m not optimistic. Following Ms. Sullivan’s fun with Latin phrases I’ll offer this: Si non nunc quandro.

Russ Cummings

High Point

Make sure you never miss our editorials, letters to the editor and columnists. We’ll deliver the News & Record's Opinion page straight to your inbox.

Tags

Load comments