I read in the News & Record that both Bill Gates and Michael Bloomberg attacked President Trump for withholding a portion of the approximately $500 million annual payment the U.S. makes to the World Health Organization. Given that these two individuals have established charitable foundations with current assets of approximately $44 billion, both of which claim to address public health issues, I wonder why, instead of criticizing the president, they do not just propose to have their foundations replace any withheld funds?

Between them the entire U.S .contribution of $500 million per year would represent about 1.1% of their foundation assets. Furthermore, if this should prove too great a burden on their foundations, their collective individual net worth exceeds $150 billion, so if they feel strongly about the issue, it would cost them only .3% of their present wealth to pay the entire U.S. contribution. As Bloomberg surely understands (and Gates probably also) spending $500 million on an election is not a great investment, even if you can afford it. But here is a great cause they both strongly support. Why not put your money where your mouth is?

Frank C. McClanahan III

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments