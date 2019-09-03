Obama (copy) (copy) (copy)

President Trump’s statements and unending, transparent dog whistles on race, misogyny and xenophobia are well documented.

A search for “Trump statements on race,” for example, offers weeks of reading, none appealing to our “better angels.”

To the contrary a similar search for President Obama reveals quite a contrast.

One example: “I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!”

I therefore write in strong opposition to Wayne Ford’s Counterpoint, “Obama divided the nation, not Trump” (Aug. 28). Mr. Ford’s “reasoning” included none of these facts.

I fear that his, and others’, continued contortions of fault-finding toward an honorable man, a great president, President Obama, must be found elsewhere.

W. Scott Parker

Greensboro

