President Trump’s statements and unending, transparent dog whistles on race, misogyny and xenophobia are well documented.
A search for “Trump statements on race,” for example, offers weeks of reading, none appealing to our “better angels.”
To the contrary a similar search for President Obama reveals quite a contrast.
One example: “I see Americans of every party, every background, every faith who believe that we are stronger together: black, white, Latino, Asian, Native American; young, old; gay, straight; men, women, folks with disabilities, all pledging allegiance under the same proud flag to this big, bold country that we love. That’s what I see. That’s the America I know!”
I therefore write in strong opposition to Wayne Ford’s Counterpoint, “Obama divided the nation, not Trump” (Aug. 28). Mr. Ford’s “reasoning” included none of these facts.
I fear that his, and others’, continued contortions of fault-finding toward an honorable man, a great president, President Obama, must be found elsewhere.
W. Scott Parker
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
“Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.” Given the restrictions My only acceptable comment (we will see) is what an absurd LTE—lock, stock, and barrel.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.