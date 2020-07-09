Fred Gregory’s letter (“Vilifying police ...,” July 6) concludes that “Black lives are not in danger” because (per The Washington Post statistics, for 2019) “only nine unarmed Black persons were killed by police” while 19 whites met the same fate. However, reviewing the Post data, a startling statistic challenges this conclusion. From Jan. 1, 2015, the death by police shootings of Black people is 31 per million while for white people it is 13 per million. The statistics are irrefutable. A Black person has almost three times the chance of being killed by police shooting as a white person.
This is the reality; this is why the Black Lives Matter movement is about survival; this is why the emotion, the anger, the rage is real.
Let’s address the problem and stop lying to ourselves. Reverse the militarization of our police; remove the union blockades on investigating and prosecuting rogue cops; stop making this a “white” vs. “Black” political maelstrom (as promoted by President Trump) and let’s focus on fixing the problem.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
