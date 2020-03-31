The headline on a Washington Post column in Sunday’s News & Record (“Bloomberg and the perils of believing in billionaires”) caught my attention. Writer Helaine Olen’s sympathy was with the ambitious Democratic operatives who flocked to Bloomberg’s ill-fated campaign, only to have the former New York mayor renege on his promise of employment through November.

However, I had no such empathy. As Oscar Brown Jr., the great Afro-American singer-songwriter, expressed it, “You knew darn well I was a snake before you took me in.” The people I sympathized with were the Afro-American people of South Carolina, scared away from Democratic frontrunner Bernie Sanders by billionaire Bloomberg’s vicious televised anti-communist attack on Sanders. They turned to the “safe Wall Street candidate” Biden in the South Carolina primary in a desperate hope to still defeat the ferocious white supremacist Trump. This panic choice of Biden among black voters continued a few days later on Super Tuesday, when Biden even won states he had not campaigned in! As O.W. Sweeney, my fellow co-host on our weekly “Jobs with Justice” Cable 8 TV show “You Gotta Laugh to Keep from Cryin’ ” sagely observed, “Black people are suffering from Stockholm Syndrome.’”

Richard A. Koritz

Greensboro

