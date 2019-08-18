Regarding the hateful letter about transgender people that appeared this week (“Transgender rights is an issue with no merit” by Jacqueline Stockard, Aug. 13):
I wonder where the writer’s antipathy comes from? How can she think that anyone would “choose this unattractive lifestyle”?
Who would choose to be ridiculed, hated, spit on, beaten up, raped and discriminated against?
And why would we not allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their sexual identity? Does Ms. Stockard not realize that a transgender person who identifies as male therefore dresses, talks and looks like a man? Do you want a man in your restroom? Conversely, would you have someone who dresses, talks and looks like a woman be forced to use a men’s restroom, possibly to be sexually assaulted?
I cannot imagine having such intolerance toward people I have not even met and know nothing about. Isn’t your God a loving God? And aren’t you commanded to “love they neighbor as thyself”?
I can only hope for your sake, Ms. Stockard, that you will one day manage to “get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice” (Ephesians 4:31).
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro