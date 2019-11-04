Fishing for fun and business is critical to North Carolina. Having more fish available benefits commercial and recreational fishing markets, as well as related tourism.
Unfortunately, populations of six commercially important species (croaker, spot, kingfish, flounder, striped mullet and bluefish) are in decline, especially from overfishing. N.C. House Bill 483, “Let Them Spawn Before They Are Gone,” has recently passed the House of Representatives.
It will be taken up by the Senate in the spring of 2020 and must pass if the plunge in marine fish is to be halted.
HB 483 addresses fish stocks that have “historically provided tremendous commercial and recreational opportunities that no longer exist due to overfishing.” It sets size limits prohibiting removal of juvenile fish before they are large enough to spawn. The way fish are caught by commercial and recreational fishing, along with shrimp trawling, is not just a coastal issue.
Regulating our fisheries will help grow North Carolina’s economy and ecology.
Jenny Sab and Hadi Soufi
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.