The Restore Our Parks Act (ROPA), now making its way through Congress, addresses a critical need at the heart of America. The National Park System is the most popular asset we have, with more than 318 million recreation visits last year alone. Yet, with $20 billion in deferred maintenance, our parks are in danger of becoming unattractive and unsafe.
By delaying maintenance needs, we risk damaging a major economic force. National park visits in 2018 generated $33.6 billion for the economy. Every dollar allocated to national parks generates $10 to the American economy. In addition, the National Park System supports 300,000 private-sector jobs annually.
As president of the Carolina Mountain Club, I represent a membership of more than 1,000 individuals who maintain 400-plus miles of trails in North Carolina.
We are not alone. There are 31 trail clubs and more than 6,000 volunteers that maintain the whole Appalachian Trail, saving the government $6 million per year. But these efforts are not enough. ROPA will provide up to $6.5 billion in initial funding for deferred maintenance. We need Congress to pass ROPA and right a wrong that tears at America’s soul.
Randy Fluharty
Asheville