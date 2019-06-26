Cape Hatteras Lighthouse (copy) (copy)

The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and the village of Buxton. Cape Hatteras National Seashore is among the 50 most visited national parks in the nation.

 The Associated Press

The Restore Our Parks Act (ROPA), now making its way through Congress, addresses a critical need at the heart of America. The National Park System is the most popular asset we have, with more than 318 million recreation visits last year alone. Yet, with $20 billion in deferred maintenance, our parks are in danger of becoming unattractive and unsafe.

By delaying maintenance needs, we risk damaging a major economic force. National park visits in 2018 generated $33.6 billion for the economy. Every dollar allocated to national parks generates $10 to the American economy. In addition, the National Park System supports 300,000 private-sector jobs annually.

As president of the Carolina Mountain Club, I represent a membership of more than 1,000 individuals who maintain 400-plus miles of trails in North Carolina.

We are not alone. There are 31 trail clubs and more than 6,000 volunteers that maintain the whole Appalachian Trail, saving the government $6 million per year. But these efforts are not enough. ROPA will provide up to $6.5 billion in initial funding for deferred maintenance. We need Congress to pass ROPA and right a wrong that tears at America’s soul.

Randy Fluharty

Asheville

