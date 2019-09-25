Lead in our drinking water is a serious threat that can go unrecognized.
Despite federal action to limit public exposure to lead, it continues to endanger the health and well-being of North Carolinians, especially our children. In 2018, Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools voluntarily tested for lead in their drinking water, and 41 of the 89 fixtures tested revealed unsafe levels. With this evidence, it would be unreasonable to suggest that schools in other counties are free from contamination.
While North Carolina does not require testing the drinking water in our children’s schools, that could change soon. House Bill 386, titled “Ensure Safety of School Drinking Water,” would regulate lead testing at schools, enforce a tougher standard for legal lead levels and create a remediation fund for schools.
State lawmakers, including Reps. Brockman, Clemmons and Harrison from Guilford county, are taking this direct action to protect our children.
Lead is a threat to North Carolinians regardless of their politics. We need bipartisan support to protect our kids.
The sponsors of this bill know this and with their leadership, a future where families know that they can send their kids to school and have clean drinking water.
Emery Kiefer
Greensboro
