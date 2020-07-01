We do not live in the best of times with our staggering pandemic, political division, racial justice protests, economic downturn and job losses (Guilford County’s 15% unemployment rate). We need to put people back to work. Those of us out of work would benefit from financial help. The bipartisan HR 763 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) seems the perfect economic stimulus.
With predictable annual rising fees on fossil fuels, HR 763 works as “Cashback Carbon Pricing,” easing the transition to cleaner energy without growing government. Similar to the economic boost from our recent national stimulus checks (yet not adding to the national deficit), this money would be distributed by the national treasury to each U.S. citizen as a cashback dividend with personal freedom to choose how it is spent.
Spending our carbon-pricing dividends would boost the local economy by creating new jobs. HR 763 also leads to cleaner air and healthier people, fostering free-market innovation in clean-energy production. It has a border adjustment that encourages businesses to remain in the U.S., keeping us competitive in global trade. Have your representative support HR 763 as a great economic stimulus and a climate solution.
Minta Phillips, M.D.
