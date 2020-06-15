Anyone who is thinking about voting Democratic needs to take a look at Bill De Blasio, mayor of New York City.
With COVID-19, looting and riots, he is more concerned with what’s named after Robert E. Lee than what’s going on around him.
Grady Hudson
Greensboro
