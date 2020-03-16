JFK’s “Profiles in Courage” can now be renamed “Profiles in Corruption” as a descriptor of the modern Democratic Party.
In an excess of cynicism, Democrats seem about to nominate a confused party hack for president: angry, frustrated, perhaps senile, Biden has recently become obscene.
Easily provoked anger and frequent forgetfulness are sometimes early signs of dementia, and it is understandable that the Democratic leadership limits his time with the public.
Some say that Biden will be the perfect puppet president, ensuring his crooked friends’ continued power.
But what his nomination will really indicate is his party’s contempt for U.S. citizens and total disregard for our national welfare.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
