With the latest racist statement by Joe Biden, we find ourselves watching the mainstream media, including this publication, do its duty by protecting him from any sense of accountability. From Obama being an “articulate black,” to putting “y’all back in chains,” to the “Indians working in the 7-11s,” to “you ain’t black,” many others have suffered worst consequences for less.

The Democrats’ presumptive nominee gets a free pass. Any bets his vice-presidential choice will definitely be a black woman to assuage growing discontent within the community?

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

