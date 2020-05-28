With the latest racist statement by Joe Biden, we find ourselves watching the mainstream media, including this publication, do its duty by protecting him from any sense of accountability. From Obama being an “articulate black,” to putting “y’all back in chains,” to the “Indians working in the 7-11s,” to “you ain’t black,” many others have suffered worst consequences for less.
The Democrats’ presumptive nominee gets a free pass. Any bets his vice-presidential choice will definitely be a black woman to assuage growing discontent within the community?
Floyd Prophet
Kannapolis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.