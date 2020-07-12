When someone you love dies, when you lose your job through no fault of your own, when a natural disaster takes away your home, what quality in your personality keeps you afloat? I think it is resiliency, the mental and emotional toughness to be able to come back. That is the one outstanding trait of Joe Biden. He has shown that he is tough, that he can handle those kinds of crises.
Joe was 30 years old, married, a father of three children, when his wife Niela and his daughter Naomi were killed in an automobile accident. Joe was left to raise his two sons on his own. He came back, remarried, became a U.S. senator who traveled home every weekend to be with his family. He came back.
When his son Beau died of brain cancer at age 42 , Joe was vice president. Despite his grief, Joe came back and helped President Obama get the ACA passed.
That is the kind of man we need now as a president, someone who understands how to handle a tough situation like the COVID-19 virus, and help us come back. I’m voting for Joe. I urge you to do the same.
James Bennett
Greensboro
