Then-Vice President Joe Biden attends an NCAA basketball game with his son Hunter in 2010. Hunter Biden has come under fire for accepting a post on the board of a Ukraine gas company.

 Nick Wass/The Associated Press

“All we like sheep have gone astray and the Lord has laid on Jesus the iniquity of us all.”

As the skeletons come out of the closet on Joe Biden as with Benghazi in Hillary Clinton’s past, the two can stop polishing halos that don’t exist.

The Democrats have horribly maligned Trump, who was elected in the fairest way by electoral votes from the whole country, not just the four largest states. I believe a whistleblower on Trump’s latest “underhanded wrongdoing” doesn’t exist.

Another thing: Why don’t Democrats take care of their districts and the people on the streets in California, Baltimore and other places if they really care about people? With Nancy Pelosi’s $16 million net worth and the trashed area within one mile of her home, why, if she cares, doesn’t she “do something?” Lord have mercy on us one and all!

Carol M. Pulliam

Oak Ridge

